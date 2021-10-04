More than 400 people require re-testing after Jersey Covid-19 lab delays

More than 400 people in Jersey who have taken a coronavirus test will need to be tested again, due to delays at an island laboratory.

Around 3,000 test results have faced delays since Thursday 30 September due to 'technical issues' at the Open Cell facility.

The testing lab is now back up and running with technicians working through the backlog, which now stands at around 2,500 tests after 500 people left the island.

Those who are tested from today (Monday 4 September) can expect their tests to be turned around in 12 hours, while those who have been tested on Sunday and re-tested on Saturday can expect their results by the end of the day.

SYMPTOMATIC CASES

Around 100 people who are symptomatic for Covid-19 and currently awaiting the results of a coronavirus test will have to be retested. They must remain in isolation until the results of their second test.

Children who are symptomatic must not return to school, though their siblings are able to attend.

Affected islanders have been contacted by health officials via email.

DIRECT CONTACTS

The government says unsymptomatic children identified as direct contacts should take a lateral flow test before they return to school. Credit: PA

Around 120 islanders who have been identified as direct contacts of a positive case will need to take another PCR test.

Over 18s do not need to isolate, while children are able to return to school if they are not symptomatic - however, the government is recommending that they take a lateral flow test before their return.

Among the 120 identified are 55 children and 65 adults.

TRAVEL

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Green light (fully vaccinated) : Passengers who have only recently arrived in the island and are fully vaccinated against coronavirus will not need to be re-tested. Around 1,800 passengers fall into this category.

Green light (unvaccinated):Those who have not received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine will not be required to self isolate but must be retested as soon as possible. The government says this criteria applies to around 190 people.

Unvaccinated 'green light' passengers were originally told they would not be required to isolate while awaiting their test results - but this now only applies to cases where the samples have been sent off-island for processing.

As a result, unvaccinated 'green light' arrivals must isolate until they receive a negative PCR tested results.

We understand that re-booking PCR tests might cause inconvenience and we’d like to apologise to everyone who has been affected this weekend. Our aim is to get people who test negative out of isolation as soon as possible and this is the fastest way to do so while the technical problems remain. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Jersey's Deputy Chief Minister

Anyone who needs to book another PCR test can do so online or by contacting the coronavirus helpline on 0800 735 5566.