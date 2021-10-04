Plans to relax PCR testing at Jersey's borders

PCR testing could soon be relaxed at Jersey's borders according to the Deputy Chief Minister.

Senator Lyndon Farnham says ministers have discussed the issue and have "agreed in principle" that border testing will be relaxed.

He added that the issue will be discussed later this week and an announcement will be made soon after.

The news comes on the day that visitors from the Common Travel Area can arrive in Guernsey without taking a PCR test, although they will still need to take a series of lateral flow tests.

Also, for the first time since border controls were enforced, unvaccinated passengers will not need to isolate.

Jersey Government has spent tens of millions of pounds testing people on the island.

According to a Freedom of Information request published on the government website, PCR tests cost Jersey £4.5 million in August alone.