Al-fresco dining to become permanent fixture at The Quay in Guernsey

Al-fresco dining along The Quay in St Peter Port will become a permanent fixture following a trial this summer.

The Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure says it has made the decision following consultation with businesses and other interested parties.

The proposal will follow the same layout as the trial, enabling the pavement on the western side - between Crown Pier steps and Mora restaurant - to be used for seating, with a new walkway provided along parts of the neighbouring unloading bay.

The alfresco has been warmly received by locals and visitors alike, people have enjoyed the fantastic harbour and marina views during the day and evenings. With the trial being made permanent, we are able to invest and make the area suitable for use all year round. Locals and visitors can continue to enjoy the best of St Peter Port all year round. Joint statement from the owners of Café Delizia, Pingquay, Balthazar and Mora

The response to this trial during the summer has been overwhelmingly positive and is a perfect example of government and businesses working together to enhance our seafront areas. Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez, President of the Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure

Anyone wanting to have their say on the plans can email traffic@gov.gg or write to Traffic & Highway Services, P O Box 145, Bulwer Avenue, St Sampson, GY2 4LR.