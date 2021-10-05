Al-fresco dining to become permanent fixture at The Quay in Guernsey
Al-fresco dining along The Quay in St Peter Port will become a permanent fixture following a trial this summer.
The Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure says it has made the decision following consultation with businesses and other interested parties.
The proposal will follow the same layout as the trial, enabling the pavement on the western side - between Crown Pier steps and Mora restaurant - to be used for seating, with a new walkway provided along parts of the neighbouring unloading bay.
Anyone wanting to have their say on the plans can email traffic@gov.gg or write to Traffic & Highway Services, P O Box 145, Bulwer Avenue, St Sampson, GY2 4LR.