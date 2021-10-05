Drivers in Jersey now legally obliged to stop if they hit a cat

Jersey has become the first place in the British Isles to extend legal protection for cats in road accidents.

Politicians voted in favour to change the law in the States sitting earlier today (5 October).

The change to the Road Traffic Law will mean motorists have to inform either the owner of the cat, the JSPCA or the police if an accident happens.

Failing to do so could mean a fine of up to £10,000.

The debate was in response to a proposition brought forward by Deputy Jeremy Maçon on behalf of the Equal Rights for Cats Group, after their online petition was signed over 5,000 times.