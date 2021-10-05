Drop in sessions held to explain Jersey's new tax system

Drop in sessions are being held across Jersey for the next fortnight to explain the island's new tax system. From January, all couples that get married, enter a civil partnership or move to the island will be assessed separately. This will apply for all couples from 2023.

No booking is required for the sessions which will be held on:

6 October, 12pm-2pm at St Helier Town Hall

7 October, 2pm-4pm at St John Parish Hall

11 October, 2pm-4pm at St Brelade Parish Hall

14 October, 10am-12pm at St Clement Parish Hall

14 October, 6pm-8pm at St Helier Town Hall

I urge islanders to use this opportunity to listen to the information and ask any questions they may have about changes to the tax system and how they might be affected. Deputy Susie Pinel, Jersey's Treasury Minister

The events follow approval from States Members to move into the first phase of Independent Taxation.