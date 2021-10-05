Drop in sessions held to explain Jersey's new tax system
Drop in sessions are being held across Jersey for the next fortnight to explain the island's new tax system. From January, all couples that get married, enter a civil partnership or move to the island will be assessed separately. This will apply for all couples from 2023.
No booking is required for the sessions which will be held on:
6 October, 12pm-2pm at St Helier Town Hall
7 October, 2pm-4pm at St John Parish Hall
11 October, 2pm-4pm at St Brelade Parish Hall
14 October, 10am-12pm at St Clement Parish Hall
14 October, 6pm-8pm at St Helier Town Hall
The events follow approval from States Members to move into the first phase of Independent Taxation.