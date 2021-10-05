Jersey prankster fills parents home with 4,670 rubber ducks

Play video

Samuel's Dad, Paul Duckworth, shares his reaction to the prank.

A Jersey prankster filled his parents house with 4,670 rubber ducks whilst they were away on holiday.

Samuel Duckworth thought it would be funny to play a prank on his parents by creating a duck shrine in their home.

Samuel thought the ducks would be a nice welcome home present for his parents. Credit: Paul Duckworth

He scattered thousands of ducks across the entire home, from the bathroom to the sitting room and even the fridge.

Samuel's parents, Paul and Linzi Duckworth, are hoping to raise money for charity by selling the rubber ducks or organising a charity duck race.