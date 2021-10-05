Jersey States set to vote on £804 million budget for new hospital
Jersey's States Assembly will vote on the budget and level of borrowing needed for the new hospital at this week's sitting.
Jersey's Government have put forward a budget of £804m with £756m being borrowed. However, the Future Hospital Review Panel wants the budget cut to £550m and for borrowing to be capped at £400m.
The height and size of the proposed hospital were reduced in new designs unveiled last month.
The project's lead, Senator Lyndon Farnham says the changes will ensure the project comes within its £804 million budget, which some argue is far too excessive.
Despite changes in the design, the Future Hospital Review Panel has made nine recommendations; which includes carrying out a robust option appraisal and proving value for money if the government progresses to a Full Business Case.
Senator Kristina Moore, who leads the panel, says the project has 'ballooned'.
Scrutiny Panel calls for lower budget for Jersey's new hospital project
Jersey's new hospital project outlines demolition plans for Overdale
Coronavirus: All the information and advice for the Channel Islands