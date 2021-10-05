Jersey States set to vote on £804 million budget for new hospital

Jersey's States Assembly will vote on the budget and level of borrowing needed for the new hospital at this week's sitting.

Jersey's Government have put forward a budget of £804m with £756m being borrowed. However, the Future Hospital Review Panel wants the budget cut to £550m and for borrowing to be capped at £400m.

The height and size of the proposed hospital were reduced in new designs unveiled last month.

An aerial view of Jersey's new hospital under the third stage of the plans.

The project's lead, Senator Lyndon Farnham says the changes will ensure the project comes within its £804 million budget, which some argue is far too excessive.

Over the summer, clinicians, stakeholders and Islanders have helped our design and delivery partner to finesse a hospital design, which will serve Jersey for generations to come. The public can now see the new building, as well as the proposed changes to Westmount Road, and begin to appreciate how the improved and safer access will benefit all users of the new hospital. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Chair of the Our Hospital Political Oversight Group

Despite changes in the design, the Future Hospital Review Panel has made nine recommendations; which includes carrying out a robust option appraisal and proving value for money if the government progresses to a Full Business Case.

Senator Kristina Moore, who leads the panel, says the project has 'ballooned'.