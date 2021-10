Play video

Pupils and staff at Plat Douet primary school in Jersey have paid tribute to their teacher who died suddenly last week.

Jo Brinkworth has been described by colleagues as caring, considerate and passionate.

Today (October 5) children and teachers donned one of her favourite colours to celebrate her life.

Philip Walker, Head Teacher, Plat Douet School Credit: ITV Channel News

She was an amazing person. She started on supply where she taught all the classes from years one to six with the same enthusiasm whether it's music, RE, English. It didn't matter she gate 100% all the time and she came into school in September with bright red hair so yeah red was a poignant colour to choose to remember her this week. I think she's a role model and an inspiration to the future. Philip Walker, Head Teacher, Plat Douet School

She died in the hours of Friday 1 October after teaching at the school for eight years.

The special thing about Ms Brinkworth is when you need help she was always there for you, I just put my hand up and she was always there for you. I just put my hand up and then always there. Leo, student

Mrs Brinkworth always used to help me in art because I was never really great at it and the last phrase she said to me was. It doesn't matter what other people say, it's all about what you think of it. Hollie, student

Pupils at Plat Douet School are being encouraged to wear red for the rest of the week.