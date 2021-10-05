The UK based company building Jersey's new £60m pound sewage works has stopped trading because of financial problems. NMCN (formerly North Midland Construction) started work on Bellozanne in 2018, and it was due to be completed by the end of next year.

The company confirmed on Monday (4th October) that it had filed notice of its intention to appoint Grant Thornton as administrator of the multi-million pound business.The Government of Jersey says it is monitoring the situation, and hopes to be able to continue the project.

We are currently assessing our contractual and legal position whilst the formal administration process becomes clearer. It is the Government’s intention to continue with the Sewage Treatment Works project and to continue relationships with the supply chain, especially those involving local companies. We have systems in place for such eventualities and these processes will now commence. Deputy Kevin Lewis, Jersey's Minister for Infrastructure

NMCN is the main contractor behind the controversial roadworks of the Lime Street and St George's area in Liverpool's city centre.