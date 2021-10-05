UK based company building Jersey's new £60m sewage works collapses into administration
The UK based company building Jersey's new £60m pound sewage works has stopped trading because of financial problems. NMCN (formerly North Midland Construction) started work on Bellozanne in 2018, and it was due to be completed by the end of next year.
The company confirmed on Monday (4th October) that it had filed notice of its intention to appoint Grant Thornton as administrator of the multi-million pound business.The Government of Jersey says it is monitoring the situation, and hopes to be able to continue the project.
NMCN is the main contractor behind the controversial roadworks of the Lime Street and St George's area in Liverpool's city centre.