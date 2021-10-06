Play video

Thirty artists from across Guernsey have contributed works for an unusual fundraising exhibition.

The artwork has been commissioned by the Pollinator Project which tasked artists to create a piece inspired by pollinators.

The aim of the initiative is to use art to highlight the role bees, butterflies, hoverflies, wasps and moths have in our food and in nature, and to inspire more people to act to protect them.

The exhibition will be open in St James on 24 October to 26 November when all the works will be auctioned off to raise money for the Les Bourgs Hospice.