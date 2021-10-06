Call for parents to register children for primary school in Guernsey

Parents and carers in the Bailiwick of Guernsey are being asked to register their children for primary school for 2022 school year.

The deadline for registration is 3pm on Friday 17 December 2021.

Applications received afterwards will be treated as a lower priority if spaces are limited.

Children whose fourth birthday is before 1 September can start school if there are free spaces.

Application forms are available online here or at the school themselves.

It is expected that parents and carers will be informed of their child's allocated primary school by the end of the spring term (7 April 2022).