First ever Asian hornet's nest find in Herm safely removed

An Asian hornet's nest has been successfully treated and removed from a bramble bush in Herm.

It's the first ever to be found on the island and was located just inland from Belvoir beach.

Pinpointing a nest is always challenging but this one was found relatively quickly by tracking hornets returning from two different locations back to their single nest. We are grateful to everyone who contacted us with information, without which it’s possible the nest could have gone on undetected. Francis Russell, Project Coordinator for the Asian Hornet Strategy

A special team had already been investigating on Herm following reports of hornet sightings at different places around the island.

A section of the footpath was section off 45 metres from the Kiosk at Belvoir Beach to allow them to treat and remove the nest safely.

Up to 5,000 How many Asian Hornet can live in a nest

In 2021, two primary nests and one secondary nest have already been found across the Bailiwick.

The States of Guernsey want members of the public to report suspected sightings to asianhornet@gov.gg or telephone 07839 197082.