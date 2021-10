Jersey Reds player Ciaran Parker has signed for Premiership side London Irish.

The prop will join Declan Kidney's men who face Leicester Tigers this weekend (9 October) at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The 25 year-old has previously played for Sale, Yorkshire Carnegie and Munster before he joined the Reds.

He will follow in the footsteps of several players who have developed their game in Jersey before making the move upward.