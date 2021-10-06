Salary support scheme to be extended for another month in Jersey
Jersey's financial support scheme to help employers pay staff who could not work during the pandemic will be extended by another month.
The extension of the scheme will also apply to people who are self-employed and have been claiming financial support throughout the pandemic.
The 'Co-funded Payroll Scheme' was suppose to end in September but will now come to a halt in October.
The scheme was set up at the beginning of the pandemic to help support businesses that were forced to close and have continued to be severely affected.
Businesses will be able to claim up to £1,250 per employee to cover between 30% and 50% of each employee’s October wage.
Key facts about the Co-funded Payroll Scheme:
Figures from August showed that just over 200 businesses and around 900 employees and the self-employed claimed on CFPS following the recent easing in public health restrictions.