Salary support scheme to be extended for another month in Jersey

Jersey's financial support scheme to help employers pay staff who could not work during the pandemic will be extended by another month.

The extension of the scheme will also apply to people who are self-employed and have been claiming financial support throughout the pandemic.

The 'Co-funded Payroll Scheme' was suppose to end in September but will now come to a halt in October.

The scheme was set up at the beginning of the pandemic to help support businesses that were forced to close and have continued to be severely affected.

Businesses will be able to claim up to £1,250 per employee to cover between 30% and 50% of each employee’s October wage.

The CFPS has been the biggest economic intervention made by Government in Jersey’s history. It has helped thousands of businesses continue to operate and has been the centrepiece of the Island’s strategy to protect livelihoods during the pandemic. Deputy Susie Pinel, Jersey's Minister for Treasury and Resources

Key facts about the Co-funded Payroll Scheme:

15,000 Amount of jobs supported

3,500 Amount of businesses supported

£21 million Monthly cost of Co-funded Payroll Scheme

Figures from August showed that just over 200 businesses and around 900 employees and the self-employed claimed on CFPS following the recent easing in public health restrictions.