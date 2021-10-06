Vulnerable shark spotted off the coast of Alderney

Play video

Jack Bush a Marine Ecologist with Alderney's Wildlife Trust gives ITV Channel a insight into the Nursehold Shark

A vulnerable shark has been spotted off the in the waters at Burhou by Alderney's Wildlife Trust.

The Nursehold shark (scyliorhinus stellaris) is currently listed as 'near threatened' on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's red list due to habitat loss and overfishing.

The shark was spotted using a underwater camera set up by the trust to help build knowledge of the local fisheries to identify the species presence within local waters.

These sharks are nocturnal predators, hunting smaller fish close to the sea floor and can reach up to 1.5m in length.