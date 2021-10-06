Worldwide experts to give islanders tips on fraud prevention in Jersey

Experts from America, South Africa and Jersey will meet today (7 October) to help prevent islanders from falling victim to fraud.

Panelists will look at the international reach of fraudsters and the psychological impact their crimes have on victims.

The global webinar will be live streamed by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC).

Financial fraud is increasingly sophisticated and widespread, targeting all demographics and impacting people of all ages. For victims who may lose their life savings and family home, the impact can be devastating. We are hoping webinars like these will better equip people to recognise fraud and act. Diane Maxwell, the JFSC's Director of Policy and Risk

The event is part of international activities to mark World Investor Week.

During the campaign week, which runs until Friday 8 October, the JFSC will also share resources on its website.

There will also be details on current trends circulating in the island.