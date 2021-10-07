Channel Islands Governments reassure islanders the electricity won't be cut off

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Alexandra Spiceley

Governments across the Channels Islands have reassured islanders they will have still have electricity throughout the winter despite French threats to pull the plug on the electric supplies.

Tensions have escalated since Jersey granted over 140 licenses, but refused 75 applications last week, whilst the UK Government granted 12, but refused 45.

French fishing vessels had blockaded St Helier's harbour in protest over the fishing licensing agreement earlier this year with the French maritime threatening to cut the power off back in May.

But, the French Minister for Europe, Clement Beaune has recently suggested that now could be the time for action.

Speaking to a French radio station Mr Beaune implied that the Channel Islands were dependent on energy supplies and therefore could be used as a bargaining chip.

Jersey government say the supplies will not be stopped and the threats are 'disproportionate'.

It's not the first time we have heard that threat, it is completely disproportionate. It would not be compliant with the trade deal. We would speak in the strongest possible terms with the full support of the UK government, our colleagues in Brussels and in Paris. Therefore they don't need to be fearful of such an eventuality. Senator Ian Gorst, Jersey's Minister for External Relations

Similarly, Guernsey has plans in place should there by any issues with the power supply.