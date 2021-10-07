Climate Series: How can we reduce food waste?

Play video

Video Report by ITV Channel's Richard Pallot

We have wonderful homegrown produce across the Channel Islands but this only accounts for 10% of the food consumed within our islands.

The cost of food is often higher here because it has been imported, but so is its carbon footprint. It is important to remember that when food is wasted the energy to grow, harvest and transport the produce is too.

Olio is a food sharing app which makes sure produce near to its sell by date is still consumed and not thrown away.

Volunteers take items from local supermarkets, post them on the app, and then people can request to have the produce for free. Often food is requested within a matter of minutes.

Richard following Karly, a Olio volunteer. Credit: ITV Channel TV

It saves a lot of waste going to landfill and a lot of people can try different recipes if they want or try food that they've never had before which is a good thing. I would say there is over 70 volunteers compared to how it first started. Since doing Olio, I have learned to only buy what I'm going to use, unless I can freeze it. Karly Jouny, Olio volunteer

Key facts on food wastage:

2 tonnes Food wastage per week in Jersey

£60 Family's monthly food spend which goes in the bin

33% Food produced globally which goes in the bin

Chef Radu Dan uses end of date ingredients to make healthy and nutritious meals and to minimise waste.

Richard speaking with Chef Radu Dan to see how we can take food waste and repurpose it. Credit: ITV Channel TV

I think the biggest mistake is when they see a tiny part that is off, they don't trim it off. You can use the rest of the ingredient. The more you plan ahead the better results you get. The thing that pleases me most about this we can use ingrediants that ar about to go off and get this world into a better place Radu Dan, Chef

These are a couple of top tips to cut down on food wastage:

Reduce impulse buying

Plan your weekly meals

Shopping lists help reduce impulse buys

Find a use for everything

Trim off parts of vegetables and fruit which have gone off, and use the rest

