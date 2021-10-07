Climate Series: How can we reduce food waste?
Video Report by ITV Channel's Richard Pallot
We have wonderful homegrown produce across the Channel Islands but this only accounts for 10% of the food consumed within our islands.
The cost of food is often higher here because it has been imported, but so is its carbon footprint. It is important to remember that when food is wasted the energy to grow, harvest and transport the produce is too.
Olio is a food sharing app which makes sure produce near to its sell by date is still consumed and not thrown away.
Volunteers take items from local supermarkets, post them on the app, and then people can request to have the produce for free. Often food is requested within a matter of minutes.
Key facts on food wastage:
Chef Radu Dan uses end of date ingredients to make healthy and nutritious meals and to minimise waste.
These are a couple of top tips to cut down on food wastage:
Reduce impulse buying
Plan your weekly meals
Shopping lists help reduce impulse buys
Find a use for everything
Trim off parts of vegetables and fruit which have gone off, and use the rest
You can find more tips and advice from chef Radu Dan here.