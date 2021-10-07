Funds from successful summer used to 'future proof' Herm for generations
Video Report by ITV Channel's Katherine Levy
Herm islands CEO says he is determined to use profits from this summer to future proof the island for generations to come.
Herm has had its busiest and most successful year ever despite challenges caused by Brexit and the pandemic.
The focus now turns to updating the infrastructure in the island into the 21st century.
The plan is to increase the islands green credentials by adding solar energy as well as updating the fuel and boiler supplies.
With the Trident Ferry ceasing operations over the winter months, the Isle of Herm ferry, which is owned by the island, will be pivotal in giving the guests and residents the transportation required to visit during the winter months.