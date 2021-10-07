Funds from successful summer used to 'future proof' Herm for generations

Play video

Video Report by ITV Channel's Katherine Levy

Herm islands CEO says he is determined to use profits from this summer to future proof the island for generations to come.

Herm has had its busiest and most successful year ever despite challenges caused by Brexit and the pandemic.

It's been a year of so many positives. All areas of the business have been very successful and that's fantastic, not only for us but also our local suppliers. I think some of our suppliers are probably relieved the season is now done and it's finished, but we've had a very good year so very grateful for all. Craig Senior, Herm Island CEO

The focus now turns to updating the infrastructure in the island into the 21st century.

The plan is to increase the islands green credentials by adding solar energy as well as updating the fuel and boiler supplies.

With the Trident Ferry ceasing operations over the winter months, the Isle of Herm ferry, which is owned by the island, will be pivotal in giving the guests and residents the transportation required to visit during the winter months.