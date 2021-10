New lessons will see Year 11 students in Guernsey taught how they can help women feel safe when walking alone.

The BE LADS initiative has been created in the wake of Sarah Everard's death and will be delivered in PSHCE (Personal, Social, Health and Citizenship Education) across the island.

Poppy Murray created the programme in March this year to raise awareness of the issues women face when walking alone.

I launched the BE LADS initiative in the wake of the case of Sarah Everard to help bring men and women together on the issue of women's safety, without demonising men. The response was excellent and I have spent the last six months working hard and exploring the best avenues to get the message to as many people as possible. Poppy Murray