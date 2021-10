Play video

Harvey Biljon gives his reaction to new signing Tom Pittman

Jersey Reds have announced the signing of fly half Tom Pittman from Edinburgh based side Boroughmuir Bears.

The 21-year-old joins Harvey Biljons side as injury cover for Sam Leeming and Brendan Cope.

Tom leaves the Boroughmuir Bears as the current top points scorer in this seasons Super 6, scoring 71 points since it began in late July.