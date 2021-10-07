Jersey States reject the scrutiny panels amendment to cap the hospital budget

States members have voted to reject the scrutiny panels amendment to cap the hospital budget at £550 million.

Members voted against the amendment to cap the budget by 22 votes to 26 votes.

It comes after two days worth of debate with members across the chamber passionately arguing in favour and against the amendment.

The Government had budgeted just over £800 million for the new hospital but Jersey's scrutiny panel alongside pressure groups have been calling for the spending to be capped at £550 million.