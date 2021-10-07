Jersey's Chief Minister is "confident" the new hospital will come in on budget
Jersey's Chief Minister explains why he's confident the budget will come in on target
Jersey's Chief Minister says he is confident that the new hospital at Overdale will come in on budget despite the ongoing disagreements.
Senator John Le Fondré said to ITV News that within the current £804 million budget, part of the money has been allocated for unforeseen circumstances, with the actual budget being around the £600 million.
The States Assembly are continuing to debate the cost of the new hospital at Overdale with various pressure groups saying that the government should reconsider the cost.