Jersey's Chief Minister is "confident" the new hospital will come in on budget

Jersey's Chief Minister explains why he's confident the budget will come in on target

Jersey's Chief Minister says he is confident that the new hospital at Overdale will come in on budget despite the ongoing disagreements.

Senator John Le Fondré said to ITV News that within the current £804 million budget, part of the money has been allocated for unforeseen circumstances, with the actual budget being around the £600 million.

Without anything else coming through that we can't see, yes, I've got absolute confidence in the team. The actual budget we are working on is just over £600 million and there is a whole range of other contingencies and other amounts that come together. So somewhere between there we've got a lot of room there. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

The States Assembly are continuing to debate the cost of the new hospital at Overdale with various pressure groups saying that the government should reconsider the cost.