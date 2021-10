A new TV series will go behind the scenes at Jersey Zoo.

The six-part programme called Talking Animals: Tales from the Zoo will follow daily life at Durrell, but from the animals' point of view.

Gorillas, flamingos, bears and adders will feature in the series, giving their opinions about their lives with a touch of humour.

Each episode is filled with light-hearted animal antics, which we hope will put a smile on viewers’ faces. I am sure that our regular visitors and members will enjoy seeing their favourite animals and keepers, and that this unique approach to our work will bring new people to discover Jersey Zoo and our work saving the world’s most threatened wildlife. Dr Lesley Dickie, CEO of Durrell

It was filmed during the summer of 2019 and will air on Channel 5 on Saturday 9 October at 10:30am.