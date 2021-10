Autumnal aromas are filling The Elms in Jersey this week as Black Butter making has made its return.

Preparations for the local delicacy began with apple peeling yesterday (7 October) and continue today when the cider, sugar and spice will be added to the hot mixture.

This will continue until Saturday lunchtime.

Islanders are being encouraged to go along and help out with peeling, stirring and packaging it ready for it to be sold.