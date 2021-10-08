Do you have what it takes to become an on-call firefighter in Jersey?

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Sophie Dulson

Jersey is on the hunt trying to find at least half a dozen on-call firefighters. Any new recruit is expected to have all the same personal qualities of a full time 'on-duty' firefighter, and will be trained to the same high standards. There are currently 35 on-call firefighters within Jersey's Fire and Rescue Service, but they are looking to recruit six more.

There are currently 35 on call firefighters within Jersey's Fire and Rescue Service. Credit: ITV Channel

We're running low at the moment on on-call firefighters. What we need is to bolster the numbers up. They're an essential part of the emergency response that we can provide the community of Jersey. Richard Ryan, Watch Commander, Jersey Fire & Rescue Service

On-call firefighters are involved in:

Fighting fires

Supporting people in serious road traffic collisions and other rescue situations

Dealing with chemical spills

Offering advice on fire safety to homes and businesses

Giving careers advice to schools

Delivering fire safety training

New recruits are expected to pass a number of training drills before becoming a fully fledged on-call firefighter. Credit: ITV Channel

Training includes:

Climbing up the ladder in full fire kit

Cutting the roof/doors off a vehicle and rescuing the casualties inside

Putting on full fire kit/breathing apparatus and going into the smoke house

Fire hose run

Dummy drag (rescuing unconscious casualty)

If you are interested in becoming an on-call firefighter, follow Jersey's Fire & Rescue Facebook Page for updates on the latest recruitment drive.