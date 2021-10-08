Do you have what it takes to become an on-call firefighter in Jersey?
Video report by ITV Channel's Sophie Dulson
Jersey is on the hunt trying to find at least half a dozen on-call firefighters. Any new recruit is expected to have all the same personal qualities of a full time 'on-duty' firefighter, and will be trained to the same high standards. There are currently 35 on-call firefighters within Jersey's Fire and Rescue Service, but they are looking to recruit six more.
On-call firefighters are involved in:
Fighting fires
Supporting people in serious road traffic collisions and other rescue situations
Dealing with chemical spills
Offering advice on fire safety to homes and businesses
Giving careers advice to schools
Delivering fire safety training
Training includes:
Climbing up the ladder in full fire kit
Cutting the roof/doors off a vehicle and rescuing the casualties inside
Putting on full fire kit/breathing apparatus and going into the smoke house
Fire hose run
Dummy drag (rescuing unconscious casualty)
If you are interested in becoming an on-call firefighter, follow Jersey's Fire & Rescue Facebook Page for updates on the latest recruitment drive.