Guernsey lifeboat rescues 'seriously injured' swimmer

A Guernsey lifeboat crew had to be diverted from a training exercise to rescue a swimmer who sustained a 'serious injury' on the water.

At around 6pm on Thursday 7 October, the St Peter Port all-weather lifeboat 'Spirit of Guernsey' was called to an area west of Brecqhou island, where a casualty had suffered a 'serious laceration' to their leg while trying to board a safety boat.

The crew arrived quickly to assess the swimmer's condition. Due to the serious nature of the injury, it was agreed to keep them on board the safety boat to make best speed back to St Peter Port.

The vessel arrived ashore within ten minutes and was met by St John Ambulance staff who, after stabilising the patient, took them directly to the Accident & Emergency department at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.