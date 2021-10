Digital vaccine passports will soon be available to islanders in Jersey via an app.

Islanders over the age of 16 are being encouraged to download YOTI, which will include a QR code as proof of vaccination.

The app is the same one used by the government to access online services, like tax returns.

More than 30,000 islanders are already on it.

Our teams are working hard to deliver a digital solution to the current Covid Status Certification paper documents. The QR code technology will allow islanders to travel more freely to international countries. Senator Ian Gorst, Jersey's External Relations Minister

More information is expected in the coming weeks.