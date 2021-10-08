Jersey Rally 2021: The routes, road closures and safety information

The sights and sounds of the Jersey Rally will return to the island this weekend.

The event went virtual last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But now it is back, with races taking place today (8 October) and tomorrow.

Several roads will be closed - all the details can be found here.

View all the maps at jerseyrally.com/stage-maps Credit: Jersey Rally

The following safety information is being given to islanders:

Do not walk on the roads once they are closed

Do not sit while watching

Respect the signage

Ensure children are accompanied by an adult at all times

Do not fly a drone without permission

Anyone who spots a safety issue should call 07797 894617.