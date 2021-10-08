Jersey Rally 2021: The routes, road closures and safety information
The sights and sounds of the Jersey Rally will return to the island this weekend.
The event went virtual last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But now it is back, with races taking place today (8 October) and tomorrow.
Several roads will be closed - all the details can be found here.
The following safety information is being given to islanders:
Do not walk on the roads once they are closed
Do not sit while watching
Respect the signage
Ensure children are accompanied by an adult at all times
Do not fly a drone without permission
Anyone who spots a safety issue should call 07797 894617.