Jersey's flu vaccination programme to start next week

Some people in Jersey will be able to get their flu vaccine from next Tuesday (12 October). The government has announced the rollout of its winter programme.

The free jab will be given to the following people at GP surgeries, pharmacies and Fort Regent:

Over 50s

Pregnant women

Households of those on the shielded patient list or of immunocompromised individuals

Home carers

Care home and domiciliary care staff

HCS staff

All children aged 2-4 years

School-aged children from reception up to Year 11

Infants six months to 2 years of age in a clinical risk group

Islanders aged 16-50 in a clinical risk group

We are expecting a higher prevalence of flu this winter given the virus was in low circulation last season due to the restrictions that were in place. Vaccinating against flu is very important to ensure that the more vulnerable members of our population are protected. Director of Public Health, Professor Peter Bradley

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) says it is safe for the flu and Covid-19 vaccines to be given at the same time.

All primary school children have been offered the nasal flu vaccine, and the programme started in secondary schools this week.