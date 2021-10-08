Jersey's flu vaccination programme to start next week
Some people in Jersey will be able to get their flu vaccine from next Tuesday (12 October). The government has announced the rollout of its winter programme.
The free jab will be given to the following people at GP surgeries, pharmacies and Fort Regent:
Over 50s
Pregnant women
Households of those on the shielded patient list or of immunocompromised individuals
Home carers
Care home and domiciliary care staff
HCS staff
All children aged 2-4 years
School-aged children from reception up to Year 11
Infants six months to 2 years of age in a clinical risk group
Islanders aged 16-50 in a clinical risk group
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) says it is safe for the flu and Covid-19 vaccines to be given at the same time.
All primary school children have been offered the nasal flu vaccine, and the programme started in secondary schools this week.