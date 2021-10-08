Jersey's flu vaccination programme to start next week

The free vaccine will be given to people at GP surgeries, pharmacies and Fort Regent. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Some people in Jersey will be able to get their flu vaccine from next Tuesday (12 October). The government has announced the rollout of its winter programme.

The free jab will be given to the following people at GP surgeries, pharmacies and Fort Regent:

  • Over 50s

  • Pregnant women

  • Households of those on the shielded patient list or of immunocompromised individuals

  • Home carers

  • Care home and domiciliary care staff

  • HCS staff

  • All children aged 2-4 years

  • School-aged children from reception up to Year 11

  • Infants six months to 2 years of age in a clinical risk group

  • Islanders aged 16-50 in a clinical risk group

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) says it is safe for the flu and Covid-19 vaccines to be given at the same time.

All primary school children have been offered the nasal flu vaccine, and the programme started in secondary schools this week.