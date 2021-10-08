Jersey's government accused of 'incompetence' for not reducing hospital budget

Jersey's Chief Scrutineer has called for a change in the political leadership of the project to build Jersey's new hospital. In an interview with ITV News, Senator Kristina Moore accused the government of "empty words" and "incompetence" for refusing to reduce the budget for the new hospital at Overdale.

Her comments come after States Members voted by 26 votes to 22 against her proposal to cap the price tag at £550 million, rather than £800 as suggested by the government.

Sadly the Assembly hasn't listened to the sound advice of Scrutiny which was based on evidence and objectivity. I think the public are going to be quite angry - sure, we all want a hospital but we want one that's appropriate for our needs and also affordable. We don't want to borrow money that is going to risk the future of our island's prosperity - it's simply not acceptable. Senator Kristina Moore, Jersey's Future Hospital Review Panel

In last night's ITV Channel news, the Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré, said he recognises the various concerns people have, but it is time to "get on with the job".