Jersey's government accused of 'incompetence' for not reducing hospital budget
Jersey's Chief Scrutineer has called for a change in the political leadership of the project to build Jersey's new hospital. In an interview with ITV News, Senator Kristina Moore accused the government of "empty words" and "incompetence" for refusing to reduce the budget for the new hospital at Overdale.
Her comments come after States Members voted by 26 votes to 22 against her proposal to cap the price tag at £550 million, rather than £800 as suggested by the government.
WATCH more of the interview here...
In last night's ITV Channel news, the Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré, said he recognises the various concerns people have, but it is time to "get on with the job".