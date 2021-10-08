Jersey's government votes to extend passing of Covid laws until April 2022
Jersey's government will be able to pass coronavirus laws until next April.
States members have today (8 October) voted to extend them by six months.
The emergency powers which underpin the regulations, however, have not been extended.
Proposals were submitted to keep them until July 2022, but a number of politicians expressed concerns about the implications on civil liberties and the interruption of democratic procedures.
As it stands, they will end in March 2022.