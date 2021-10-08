More travel options for islanders as UK removes 47 countries from red list
Aurigny has welcomed news that the UK is further easing travel restrictions to most destinations around the globe.
From 4am on 11 October, there will be just seven countries left on the red list:
Colombia
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
Haiti
Panama
Peru
Venezuela
The Guernsey airline says it has seen a surge in interest in flights from Guernsey, because people are gradually gaining confidence.
She added that people still seem to be cautious about planning in advance.