More travel options for islanders as UK removes 47 countries from red list

Aurigny has welcomed news that the UK is further easing travel restrictions to most destinations around the globe.

From 4am on 11 October, there will be just seven countries left on the red list:

Colombia

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Haiti

Panama

Peru

Venezuela

The Guernsey airline says it has seen a surge in interest in flights from Guernsey, because people are gradually gaining confidence.

I think it's another step forward and really opens up travel for Bailiwick residents. I think there's been a slow gain in confidence and we are certainly starting to see a surge in bookings. Jess Mauger, Aurigny

She added that people still seem to be cautious about planning in advance.