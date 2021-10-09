Guernsey FC condemn alleged racist incident at Footes Lane

An alleged incident of racist abuse has marred Guernsey FC's return to competitive football.

One member of Sutton Common Rovers' (SCR) coaching staff spoke to ITV News, saying his side had been told to "shut up you monkeys" by a Guernsey fan.

Members of SCR reacted angrily to the incident, which is alleged to have happened during the first-half of the game at Footes Lane.

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance apologised on behalf of the club.

The club have separately confirmed they are investigating the alleged incident.

It's really disappointing and you don't want to see that ... I spoke to Sutton Common Rovers and said I'm very sorry. I want to apologise, it's hugely disappointing. Tony Vance, Guernsey FC manager

Guernsey FC issued a statement on Twitter, saying the person was quickly removed from the ground.

Guernsey Police confirmed that they have not received any reports of the incident at the time of writing.

The game finished with Guernsey FC winning 3-1 in front of just under 1000 fans.

A brace from Ross Allen and a goal by Kyle Smith were enough to give the Green Lions victory.