Jersey 'urgently needs' extra foster families to cope with more children in care
More foster families are "urgently needed" in Jersey to deal with the increase in children requiring residential care.
The island's government has started a recruitment campaign, calling for between five and ten new foster families to support more young people.
Jersey's Director of Safeguarding and Care says the Covid pandemic has had an impact.
A drop-in session is being held in St Helier's Central Market between 10am and 5pm on Saturday 9 October for people to ask questions and learn more about fostering.
More information about fostering and adoption can also be found here.