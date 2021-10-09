Jersey 'urgently needs' extra foster families to cope with more children in care

More foster families are "urgently needed" in Jersey to deal with the increase in children requiring residential care.

The island's government has started a recruitment campaign, calling for between five and ten new foster families to support more young people.

74 Young people currently in care in Jersey.

48 Foster carers in Jersey.

Jersey's Director of Safeguarding and Care says the Covid pandemic has had an impact.

We urgently need to find between five and ten new foster families due to the large number of young people who can't live safely with their birth families, due to difficulties, made worse by the pandemic ... we are very fortunate in Jersey to have many wonderful foster parents but there is still a real need for more people to come forward. Mark Owers, Jersey's Director of Safeguarding and Care

A drop-in session is being held in St Helier's Central Market between 10am and 5pm on Saturday 9 October for people to ask questions and learn more about fostering.

More information about fostering and adoption can also be found here.