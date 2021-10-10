Islanders of all ages encouraged to get active on World Mental Health Day

People across Jersey are being encouraged to get active to improve their mental as well as physical health.

As part of World Mental Health Day, the Jersey FA, mental health charity MIND and Jersey Disability Learning joined together to run a series of walking football sessions at Springfield Stadium.

The event hopes to inspire islanders of all ages and abilities to reconnect with sport and understand the mental health support available on-island.

For a lot of people it's the highlight of their week, myself included. Friday afternoon I come along, we play and it's just the best hour of the week. It's that social element that people maybe don't get elsewhere in their life. They come down and everybody's equal on the pitch and everybody loves it. Cameron Gibb, Senior Support Worker for Jersey's Community Mental Health Team

MIND Jersey say physical activity can help to build positive changes in both a person's mind and body.

Links to advice and support in the Channel Islands: