Islanders of all ages encouraged to get active on World Mental Health Day
People across Jersey are being encouraged to get active to improve their mental as well as physical health.
As part of World Mental Health Day, the Jersey FA, mental health charity MIND and Jersey Disability Learning joined together to run a series of walking football sessions at Springfield Stadium.
The event hopes to inspire islanders of all ages and abilities to reconnect with sport and understand the mental health support available on-island.
MIND Jersey say physical activity can help to build positive changes in both a person's mind and body.
Links to advice and support in the Channel Islands: