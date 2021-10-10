Man charged with assault after Jersey nightclub incident

A man has been charged with two counts of common assault following an incident that started at Jersey's Havana nightclub.

The 31-year-old remains in police custody and will appear in court on Monday 11 October.

The incident started at midnight on Friday 8 October inside Havana nightclub, where it is alleged the man assaulted a woman.

He was thrown out of the nightclub by security staff and walked off with the woman towards Boots.

It is alleged that he assaulted the woman again on Hilgrove Street before getting arrested.

The man is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, stocky build with short dark hair shaved on the sides. He was wearing a blue t-shirt with red rings around the sleeves.

The woman is described as white, late 20s or early 30s, wearing a dark top and a dark skirt.

The police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident either inside the nightclub or on Hilgrove Street to contact them.

The police can be contacted on 01534 612612 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 and online here.