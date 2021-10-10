Man injured after van fire in St Brelade

Play video

Watch as firefighters tackle the flames (video courtesy of Jersey Fire and Rescue)

A man has been injured following a van fire in St Brelade.

He was treated for burns to his hands by firefighters and paramedics on the scene.

Two fire engines responded to multiple reports of the vehicle fire just before 10pm on Saturday 9 October.

The van's handbrake failed as it caught alight and became a danger to nearby property.

Two firefighters wearing special breathing equipment were able to bring the flames under control.

The fire was likely caused by heat from a disposable BBQ.