Vehicle damaged after item dropped from above St Helier's tunnel

It is believed a vehicle has been damaged after an item was dropped from above St Helier's tunnel.

The incident happened around 3:30am on Saturday 9 October at the tunnel's entrance close to Weighbridge Place.

It is understood that a vehicle travelling through the tunnel was hit by an unknown object dropped from Pier Road.

The driver has not been identified and police are appealing for them to come forwards.

They are also asking anyone with information, dash-cam footage or CCTV that might have captured the incident to get in touch.

The police can be contacted on 01534 612612 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 and online here.