Bowel cancer patients in Guernsey will be treated with new equipment which aims to reduce off-island referrals.

The charity Bowel Cancer Guernsey has bought a new diathermy unit for doctors working in the Princess Elizabeth Hospital Endoscopy Suite.

We are delighted that patients can benefit from the early treatment that this new equipment enables. The fact that patients can receive this treatment here in the Bailiwick as opposed to an off-island referral will make a significant difference and enable them to receive the support and care they need in familiar surroundings. Martin Peacock, Associate Director, Clinical Support Services

The new equipment will improve the treatment of bowel cancer on the island by helping to safely remove and treat lesions.

Currently, patients have to travel to Southampton so it is hoped that having this equipment should help to reduce off-island referrals.

The charity, which was set up in 2001, has bought various pieces of equipment over the years to help the screening, detection and treatment of bowel cancer.

The new diathermy unit cost £23,034.87 and was paid for through a lottery grant of £7,500, and fundraising activities by the charity.