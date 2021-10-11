Date announced for Jersey's Christmas lights switch-on
Jersey's Christmas lights will be switched on by Father Christmas on Thursday 18 November.
The usual parade will also take place, starting at Millennium Town Park and finishing at the Weighbridge, via the Royal Square.
The event was held online last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent restrictions on gatherings.
In addition, singers, bands and other types of entertainment will take to the streets if St Helier throughout December.