Date announced for Jersey's Christmas lights switch-on

Jersey's Christmas lights will be switched on by Father Christmas on Thursday 18 November.

The usual parade will also take place, starting at Millennium Town Park and finishing at the Weighbridge, via the Royal Square.

The event was held online last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent restrictions on gatherings.

Christmas is an integral time of year not just for families but retailers too, and I can’t wait to see the town buzzing and full of Christmas cheer - the like we haven’t seen since before the pandemic. Connor Burgher, Town Centre & Events Manager

In addition, singers, bands and other types of entertainment will take to the streets if St Helier throughout December.