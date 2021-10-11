Guernsey footballer encourages islanders to get life-saving CPR training

A Guernsey footballer is encouraging other islanders to get life-saving CPR training as part of Restart a Heart week.

Ross Allen and his teammates at Guernsey FC took part in CPR training with St John's training services as part of their preseason preparation.

It was arranged shortly after Danish footballer Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during Euro 2020.

CPR is something everyone should know. No-one wants to find themselves in that situation, but knowing what to do in an emergency can be life-saving. I would encourage everyone to learn how to recognise when someone is having a cardiac arrest and have the confidence to do chest compressions, which is why I think Restart A Heart week is such a good idea Ross Allen, Guernsey FC footballer

Restart a Heart week is an annual campaign, with World Restart a Heart Day taking place on 16 October each year.

It hopes to increase awareness of cardiac arrests and increase the number of people trained in CPR.