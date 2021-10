Guernsey have become the first island to lift the Corcuera Cup after victory in the padel tennis inter-insular this weekend.

There were 51 games played across men's, women's, vets and mixed matches, with the hosts winning 36-15.

I'm very pleased, we've played well. We were expected to do well because we have more courts and can play all year round but since our last game two years ago Jersey have closed the gap. Omar Bitarch, Team Guernsey Captain

The ladies have been amazing! There's been some tight and really competitive matches. To get that adrenaline from a proper tournament is great. You can't always get that same intensity in practice. Lauren Barker, Guernsey Ladies Captain

Despite defeat, Jersey were delighted to be back competing again following the pandemic and are confident they can bridge the gap to their rivals with the expansion of more padel courts on island.