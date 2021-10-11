People in Jersey will have a chance to share their opinions on the new domestic abuse law.

The consultation, which opens today (11 October), will help the States of Jersey Police shape the new law which it hopes will be brought in by next year.

The new law will aim to create a definition of domestic abuse for the first time and will acknowledge controlling and coercive behaviour as an offence.

The law will also legally recognise that abuse does not only occur in intimate relationships.

Figures from States of Jersey Police show that up to September 2021 there were 214 domestic abuse crimes reported.

Of these, there were nine convictions.

In the same period, there were 101 sexual offences reported with zero convictions.

You can find help and support from Refuge by calling their helpline on 08082000247.