'Room for improvement' if Jersey's Spend Local scheme revisited, report finds

Improvements could be made to Jersey's Spend Local scheme if it is used again, a report has found.

The Public Accounts Committee has published its findings and recommendations following a review into the scheme, which saw each islander sent a pre-paid card with £100 on it in September 2020.

It says that while it was effective at encouraging islanders to spend their money on-island, the government could - and perhaps should - have done more to focus that spending within industries hardest hit by the pandemic.

It also suggests that any future schemes should include data-gathering to monitor their effectiveness, so further research could be used to develop future policy decisions.

While we recognise that the Spend Local Card scheme provided a boost to many local businesses following the Stay Home order, we believe the government can – and should – do more to target any future incentives so they support the sectors most affected by Covid-19. Deputy Inna Gardiner, Chair of the Public Accounts Committee

Key findings:

91% of islanders engaged with the Spend Local scheme.

The fact that shoppers were forced to use the card in person meant that Jersey firms largely retained their profit.

The scheme should have been restricted to firms worst hit by the pandemic.

Islanders appear to have used the card on top of normal purchases given retail and hospitality a boost.

It's likely to be a one off event.

It's attracted considerable interest from policymakers in Northern Ireland and Scotland, with the former using Jersey as a model for its equivalent to the Spend Local scheme.

Key recommendations: