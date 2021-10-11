'Room for improvement' if Jersey's Spend Local scheme revisited, report finds

The scheme saw each islander given a pre-paid card with £100 on it in September 2020. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Improvements could be made to Jersey's Spend Local scheme if it is used again, a report has found.

The Public Accounts Committee has published its findings and recommendations following a review into the scheme, which saw each islander sent a pre-paid card with £100 on it in September 2020.

It says that while it was effective at encouraging islanders to spend their money on-island, the government could - and perhaps should - have done more to focus that spending within industries hardest hit by the pandemic.

It also suggests that any future schemes should include data-gathering to monitor their effectiveness, so further research could be used to develop future policy decisions.

Key findings: 

  • 91% of islanders engaged with the Spend Local scheme.

  • The fact that shoppers were forced to use the card in person meant that Jersey firms largely retained their profit.

  • The scheme should have been restricted to firms worst hit by the pandemic.

  • Islanders appear to have used the card on top of normal purchases given retail and hospitality a boost.

  • It's likely to be a one off event.

  • It's attracted considerable interest from policymakers in Northern Ireland and Scotland, with the former using Jersey as a model for its equivalent to the Spend Local scheme.

Key recommendations:

  • Data should be gathered from any similar scheme in the future to improve an understanding of how, where and when the card was used.

  • The Government of Jersey should investigate ways to target sectors most affected by the downturn.

  • The Government of Jersey should monitor the use of schemes such as Northern Ireland’s High Street £100 Voucher Scheme, to further assess their economic benefits.