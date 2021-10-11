Year-long wait for breast and bowel cancer screenings in Jersey

Islanders are having to wait a year on average for breast and bowel cancer screenings in Jersey.

The government is putting the backlog down to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an effort to reduce the delay, it is now putting extra funding into the services.

The money should allow between 750 and 1,000 women to be checked for breast cancer by the end of the year, and 1,960 people for bowel cancer.

The Le Bas Centre will also be holding extra clinics in October and November to encourage women to book their cervical screening appointment.