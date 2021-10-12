Grouville parishioners invited to have their say on household recycling

Parishioners in Grouville are being invited to have their say on household recycling.

It is currently one of only two parishes in the island - alongside St Clement - without the scheme, after St Martin voted to adopt it last month.

An event is being held at the Parish Church on Thursday (14 October) at 7:30pm where islanders can find out more.

Anyone interested in attending can registers their interest by emailing parishhall@grouville.je