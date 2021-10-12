Jersey Bulls grind out 2-1 win against Farnham Town

Jersey Bulls returned to league action this evening with a two one win against Farnham Town at a wet and windy Memorial Ground.

The Bulls maintained their good league form with a goal in each half from Sol Solomon.

Farnham did mange to pull back a consolation goal late on but it was not enough to see off Gary Freeman's men.

The match was marred by a nasty injury to Farnham Town's defender Kayode Conteh just before half-time but after receiving medical treatment from the paramedics he did manage to walk off the pitch.