Jersey Bulls grind out 2-1 win against Farnham Town

The Bulls hoped to maintain their form from the weekend after defeating Sheerwater 4-0 Credit: ITV Channel TV

Jersey Bulls returned to league action this evening with a two one win against Farnham Town at a wet and windy Memorial Ground.

The Bulls maintained their good league form with a goal in each half from Sol Solomon.

Farnham did mange to pull back a consolation goal late on but it was not enough to see off Gary Freeman's men.

The match was marred by a nasty injury to Farnham Town's defender Kayode Conteh just before half-time but after receiving medical treatment from the paramedics he did manage to walk off the pitch.

