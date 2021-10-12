Jersey children no longer sent home from school if direct contacts
Children who are identified as a direct contact of a positive Covid case in Jersey will no longer be sent home from school.
The government has decided to relax the restrictions from tomorrow (13 October) following a drop in cases within education settings.
Instead, children will be asked to take a PCR test within three days of being identified as a direct contact. They will also be required to take lateral flow tests at home for 10 days.
In addition, performances, shows and events will be allowed again, as long as schools and colleges have appropriate safety measures in place.