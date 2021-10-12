Jersey children no longer sent home from school if direct contacts

Children who are identified as a direct contact of a positive Covid case in Jersey will no longer be sent home from school.

The government has decided to relax the restrictions from tomorrow (13 October) following a drop in cases within education settings.

Instead, children will be asked to take a PCR test within three days of being identified as a direct contact. They will also be required to take lateral flow tests at home for 10 days.

The current process causes lost education time for students and disruption for parents and carers and businesses, as parents have to leave work at short notice to collect their children and stay at home with them until a negative PCR result is received. The new process means that children will not be required to leave school or nursery immediately to take a PCR test unless they are symptomatic. Deputy Scott Wickenden, Jersey's Minister for Children and Education

In addition, performances, shows and events will be allowed again, as long as schools and colleges have appropriate safety measures in place.