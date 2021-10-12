La Vallette children's pool to close for emergency repairs

The children's pool at La Vallette in Guernsey will be closed later this week while emergency repair work takes place.

It will be out of action on Thursday 14 and Friday 15 October. The slipway and the short-term parking spaces next to it will also be closed on Friday.

The damage was caused by storms earlier this month.

As more extensive improvement works are planned for early next year, this will provide a temporary fix.

The Ladies’ pool is also scheduled for renovation works which will start in the next few weeks.